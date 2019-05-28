Services
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. John Berchmans
Lucille M. Hickey Obituary
Lucille M. Hickey

Shreveport - Mrs. Lucille M. Hickey, 91, passed away at sunrise on Saturday, May 25, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Visitation will be held from 5 until 6 pm on Tuesday, May 28, followed by a vigil service at 6 pm at Osborn Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 am on Wednesday, May 26, 2019, at the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans. Officiating will be Msgr. Earl V. Provenza. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Mrs. Hickey was a native and lifelong resident of Shreveport. She was a graduate of St. Vincent's Academy. She was a member of the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans and past member of St. John's Altar Society. Mrs. Hickey worked for several years at Sugar Oil Company in Shreveport.

Mrs. Hickey was preceded in death by her parents, Adolf S. Munch and Lucille S. Munch; husband, James F. Hickey; sister, Leontine Arsenaux. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Mattingly; sons, Mike Hickey and wife, Tina, Steve Hickey and wife, Donita, Tim Hickey, and Tom Hickey and wife, Gina; grandchildren, Kacy Lyons and husband, Bryce, Kellie Hickey, Kaitlyn Hickey, Christen Hickey, Colton Hickey, Mallory Mattingly, Austin Mattingly, and Bethany Hickey; and great-grandchildren, Jack Lyons, Audrey Lyons, and Joseph Lyons.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 28, 2019
