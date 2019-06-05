Lucille R. Clark



Shreveport - Lucille Randall Clark passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 96. She was a career Air Force Officer's Wife, Homemaker, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt and Godmother.



She was born in Mankato, MN on March 9, 1923, to Malcolm and Catherine Randall, a native of Browns Valley, MN and a resident of Shreveport, LA for 61 years. Her journey of being a loyal and devoted Officer's Wife began in 1943, when at the age of 20, she followed the love of her life, Eugene, to Santa Ana, California, where he was an Army Air Corps cadet. They married in 1943, just prior to his deployment to the WWII European Theatre as a combat decorated B-24 and B-17 Pilot. Several deployments and assignments later, she moved from London, England in 1958 to Shreveport, which was to remain her home for the rest of her life.



Her husband of 60 years, Eugene T. Clark (Lt. Col. USAF ret.); her brother, Richard Randall (Master Chief USN ret.); and sister, Marguerite Plant, preceded her in death. She is survived by three sons, John (Col. USAF ret.) and wife, Nell, from Frisco, TX, Mike from Panama City, FL, and Tommy and wife, Marie from Baton Rouge, LA. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Chris, Joel, Justin and Danielle; seven great-grandchildren, Isabella, Victoria, Robert, Leigh, Lucie, Stella, and Clark; two sisters, Joyce Randall of Browns Valley, MN, and Ardeth Simon of Sisseton, SD; and numerous nephews and nieces.



Lucille was a member of the Barksdale AFB Officer's Wives Club and founding member of the Barksdale AFB Associate Wives Club with 40 plus years as treasurer of both organizations. She was also a life-long bowling enthusiast, having served as the treasurer of the OWC Women's Bowling League for 40 plus years. Dancing and playing cards were two of her great joys in her life. She was very active in the Shreveport Amigos Club and helped organize several Hand and Foot Canasta card games at various locations in the community.



A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 pm on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Osborn Funeral Home.



Honoring her as pallbearers will be Chris Clark, Joel Clark, Justin Clark, Chris Larsen and Kem Smelser. Honorary Pallbearers will include members of the Associate Wives Club, Women's Bowling League, as well as her many card-playing friends.



The family wishes to thank special friends to Lucille in her final days including Janet and Tom Cuzan and Kathy Stevens, plus the many caregivers at Montclair Park, Heritage Manor Stratmore, as well as the doctors and nurses at Willis-Knighton.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 315 Marshall St., Shreveport, LA 71101. Published in Shreveport Times from June 5 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary