Lucille Ridinger Teague
Shreveport, LA - Lucille Ridinger Teague passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 14, 2019, after a short illness. She is survived by her husband of 77 years, William C. Teague, who was by her side. She is also survived by her daughter, Lynda Gayle Teague Deacon, her son, William Chandler Teague, Jr. and his wife, Janis Adams Teague, three grandchildren, four greatgrandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was born December 11, 1921, in Markham, Texas, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science from North Texas State University. Dr. and Mrs. Teague have traveled the world, dined with presidents, the head of Toyota in Japan, participated in one of the first cultural missions to China and hosted friends from all over the world in their home.
Mrs. Teague turned thousands of pages of music for her husband's organ concerts throughout the world. Lucille was a Life Member of the Shreveport Symphony Guild, a founding member of the Visiting Guild of St. Mark's Cathedral, a long-time member of P.E.O., and was a skin-care consultant for thirty-five years. For a time, she was a Girl Scout leader and taught kindergarten. She was an accomplished seamstress and an avid reader. Her parents, Mattie Bradley Ridinger Thurmond and Ralph Waldo Ridinger, a sister Marion R. Hunter and a brother Adrian Ridinger, preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials may be made to the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, 616 Jordan St., Shreveport, LA 71101 or the Teague-Smith Scholarship Fund at St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, 908 Rutherford St., Shreveport, LA 71104.
