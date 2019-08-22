Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Teague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Ridinger Teague


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Ridinger Teague Obituary
Lucille Ridinger Teague

Shreveport, LA - Lucille Ridinger Teague passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 14, 2019, after a short illness. She is survived by her husband of 77 years, William C. Teague, who was by her side. She is also survived by her daughter, Lynda Gayle Teague Deacon, her son, William Chandler Teague, Jr. and his wife, Janis Adams Teague, three grandchildren, four great­grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was born December 11, 1921, in Markham, Texas, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science from North Texas State University. Dr. and Mrs. Teague have traveled the world, dined with presidents, the head of Toyota in Japan, participated in one of the first cultural missions to China and hosted friends from all over the world in their home.

Mrs. Teague turned thousands of pages of music for her husband's organ concerts throughout the world. Lucille was a Life Member of the Shreveport Symphony Guild, a founding member of the Visiting Guild of St. Mark's Cathedral, a long-time member of P.E.O., and was a skin-care consultant for thirty-five years. For a time, she was a Girl Scout leader and taught kindergarten. She was an accomplished seamstress and an avid reader. Her parents, Mattie Bradley Ridinger Thurmond and Ralph Waldo Ridinger, a sister Marion R. Hunter and a brother Adrian Ridinger, preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials may be made to the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, 616 Jordan St., Shreveport, LA 71101 or the Teague-Smith Scholarship Fund at St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, 908 Rutherford St., Shreveport, LA 71104.
Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.