Lucy Abramson Brainis
Shreveport - Lucy Abramson Brainis, 85, passed away on June 2, 2019 at The Oaks surrounded by her loved ones. She had recently suffered a stroke. Private graveside services were held on Monday, June 3, 2019.
Lucy was born on March 7, 1934 in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was a lifelong resident of Shreveport, La. Lucy attended South Highlands Elementary and graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in 1952. At age 44 after suddenly becoming a widow she attended Northwestern State University College of Nursing and graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Science degree in Registered Nursing. Lucy worked as a Registered Nurse for 30 years providing compassionate loving care to her patients. Lucy loved life, loved animals, and above all else loved her family. Her beautiful smile and beautiful spirit will be missed beyond measure.
Lucy was preceded in death by her husband Paul Brainis; parents Joseph and Eugenie Abramson; son Steve Brainis, and her son-in-law Bart Lester.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Sara Rambin and husband Joe, and daughter Sue Lester; daughter-in-law Judy Brainis; Grandchildren, Brooks Rambin, Josh Rambin, Stefan Rambin, Cameron Lester, Ren Lester, Wesley Brooks, Eleanor Brainis, Olivia Brainis, Claire Brooks, Arden Brainis, Avery Brainis, and Garret Brainis; cousin Jean Abramson Jacobson and husband Peter. She is also survived by two sons Joe and David Brainis, and daughter-in-law Amy Brainis.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The , or The Crohns and Colitis Foundation of America.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 4, 2019