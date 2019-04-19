|
|
Mrs. Luella Green
Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mrs. Luella Green, 75, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant B.C., 6540 Line Ave. Pastor Louis Matthews, officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery. Open visitation will be Friday at Heavenly Gates.
Mrs. Green entered into eternal rest on April 11, 2019 after a brief illness.
She is survived by her one sister; Lillie Brown, 3 brothers; Cornelius Royston, Elijah Royston, and L C Royston, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 19, 2019