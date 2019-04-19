Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant B.C.
6540 Line Ave
View Map
1942 - 2019
Luella Green Obituary
Mrs. Luella Green

Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mrs. Luella Green, 75, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant B.C., 6540 Line Ave. Pastor Louis Matthews, officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery. Open visitation will be Friday at Heavenly Gates.

Mrs. Green entered into eternal rest on April 11, 2019 after a brief illness.

She is survived by her one sister; Lillie Brown, 3 brothers; Cornelius Royston, Elijah Royston, and L C Royston, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 19, 2019
