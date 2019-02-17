|
|
Luise H. King
Shreveport - Luise Barnes Haessler King passed away peacefully at age 95 on February 10, 2019. She was born May 18, 1923 in Highland Park, Illinois to Carl H. and Mildred Barnes Haessler. She attended Vassar College, majoring in Sociology. After graduating from Vassar, she worked as a researcher in urban development projects in New York City and Washington, DC. She moved to New Orleans to take post graduate classes at Sophie Newcomb College. While in New Orleans, she met and married Benjamin Chamberlin King. They moved to Shreveport, LA, where Ben joined the law firm of Cook, Yancey, King and Galloway, and they raised four children. Lu was athletic her whole life, and she and Ben were avid golf and tennis players. After Ben's death in 2000, she continued to play golf until age 90. She was remarkably healthy, physically and mentally strong until two months before her death. She attributed her health and longevity to her active lifestyle.
During her life in Shreveport, Lu was a member of the Shreveport Junior League, the Shreveport Yacht Club, the Shreveport Country Club, and the 20th Century Club. She found great satisfaction tutoring in the schools and served as Chairman of the student tutoring program. Her passions were her family, golf, bridge, and travel. She was a bridge Life Master and played until two months before her death.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her brother Eric R. Haessler, and her youngest daughter Sue King Babineaux. She is survived by her remaining three children: Katherine King of Portland, OR, Margaret K. King (Pat Kitchen) of Williamsburg, VA, and Benjamin C. King Jr (Carol) of Fredericksburg, VA, her son-in-law Clarence P. Babineaux, her six grandchildren: Robert C. King, Virginia King Sayer (Ronnie), Carl H. King, Paul D. Babineaux (Molly), Keri E. Kitchen, Katharine Kitchen Johnson (Royce), and five great grandchildren.
As per her wishes, there will be only a private family graveside service. If desired, Providence House, 814 Cotton Street, Shreveport, LA, 71101, is accepting donations in her name.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 17, 2019