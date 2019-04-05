Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lula Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lula Marie Jenkins Wilson


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lula Marie Jenkins Wilson Obituary
Mrs. Lula Marie Jenkins Wilson

Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mrs. Lula Marie Jenkins Wilson, 74, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home, 1339 Jewell St. Pastor James Green, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Moriah B.C., Frierson, La. Family hour will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday at Heavenly Gates.

Mrs. Wilson entered into eternal life on April 1, 2019 after a brief illness.

She is survived by her 2 children; Allison J. Samuels and Shawn Wilson, 3 siblings; Gladys Miles, Leonard Jenkins and John Jenkins, 7 grandchildren; Charmist, Shylar, Brianna, Tareah, Carmen, Rashawn and Noah, 3 great grandchildren, neices, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now