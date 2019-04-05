|
Mrs. Lula Marie Jenkins Wilson
Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mrs. Lula Marie Jenkins Wilson, 74, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home, 1339 Jewell St. Pastor James Green, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Moriah B.C., Frierson, La. Family hour will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday at Heavenly Gates.
Mrs. Wilson entered into eternal life on April 1, 2019 after a brief illness.
She is survived by her 2 children; Allison J. Samuels and Shawn Wilson, 3 siblings; Gladys Miles, Leonard Jenkins and John Jenkins, 7 grandchildren; Charmist, Shylar, Brianna, Tareah, Carmen, Rashawn and Noah, 3 great grandchildren, neices, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 5, 2019