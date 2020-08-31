Lura Faye SproullMooringsport - Lura Faye Sproull, 77, of Mooringsport, LA passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Gorsulowsky Funeral Home in Vivian, LA officiated by Rev. Christopher Love and Chaplain Austin Eakin.Lura was born August 31, 1942 in Cotton Valley, LA to Chester and Idel Buford, and lived in Mooringsport, LA for the past 40 years. She enjoyed gardening, and spending time with her family whom she loved dearly.Preceding her in death were her parents, and her brother Sonny Buford. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, George Sproull Jr. of Mooringsport, her 3 children, Wanda Socia of Michigan, Joseph Randall and wife Kris of Michigan, and Susan Ratliff and husband Ray of Mooringsport, her step children; George Sproull III and Regina Rowe, her siblings; Brown Buford, Milton Buford, Raymond Buford, Margie Buford, Becky Buford, Sue Hatfield, Linda Wood, Leta Herring, Peggy Houser, and Wilma Wilkins, her 13 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren on the way.