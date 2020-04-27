|
Luther Loftin
Waskom, TX - Luther Wayne Loftin age 77, went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 26, 2020 in Waskom, Texas.
Bro. Luther was born to Luther B. and Ola Loftin on June 5, 1942 in Martin, Louisiana. He graduated from Coushatta High School in 1960 and married his High School sweetheart, Amelia Brown on January 10, 1961. He went to work for Riley Beaird's for 23 years and SWEPCO for 22 years. You could find Bro. Luther working on cars and tractors. He loved watching his children and grandchildren playing sports and receiving academic achievements. He was a longtime member of Barron Road Baptist Church since 1976. He was always early for Earnest Mitchell's Sunday school class but he never allowed it to start on time.
Mr. Loftin was preceded in death by his infant sons, Ricky Layne Loftin and Stewart Dewayn Loftin; son, Steven Wayne Loftin; parents; brother, Harry B. Loftin. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Amelia "Mrs. Amy" Brown Loftin; son, Jeffrey B. Loftin and wife Amanda R.; grandchildren, Grace Elizabeth, Railey Ann and Beaux Steven Loftin and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and church family.
His family will celebrate his life and homegoing with a graveside service in Coushatta, Louisiana on April 30, 2020. Brother Roger Morton, his pastor, will officiate the service. Friends may sign the guest book at Rose Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Barron Road Baptist Church Building Fund, 1102 Barron Rd, Keithville, LA 71047, phone (318) 925-9909.
The family would like to express a sincere and special thank you to the staff at HeartsWay Hospice.
