Luther William Moore
Minden - Luther William Moore passed away February 4, 2020, at Willis-Knighton Pierremont Health Center in Shreveport, Louisiana, at the age of 89. He was born in Minden, Louisiana, on November 20, 1930, to Luther Carter and Ida Wallace Moore. He attended Minden High School where he graduated Valedictorian in 1948. He then attended Louisiana Tech University where he graduated Cum Laude with a degree in Accounting. While at Tech he was president of the Student Government Association and received the Delta Sigma Pi Award for the highest grades in the College of Business Administration. Luther served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany as a Disbursing Specialist being discharged in 1955 with the rank of Sergeant. He then went on to Louisiana State University Law School where he graduated in 1957. Upon graduation he returned to Minden and married Claire Drake also of Minden on June 28, 1958.
Then Luther began his dual career as a Certified Public Accountant and an Attorney-at-Law opening a CPA firm and a law practice where he worked up until his recent illness. In 1978 he took on Ed LaBruyere as partner, and the CPA firm became Moore & LaBruyere. Luther was also an adjunct professor of Law and Accounting at Louisiana Tech University at Barksdale Air Force Base for 25 years.
Luther served on the Board of Directors of Peoples Bank and Trust Company for over 25 years and was Chairman of the Board of Peoples Holding Company and its subsidiaries - Planters Bank and Trust Company and First State Bank of Plain Dealing. He also served on the board of Minden Building and Loan Association; President and many-time board member of the Minden Industrial Development Corporation; both President and Secretary-Treasurer of the Minden Lions Club; Board Member and Treasurer of Glenbrook School; Post Commander, Finance Officer, Vice-Commander and Judge Advocate of American Legion Post 74; Chamber of Commerce Director; member of the Minden Jaycees; initial Chairman of the Minden Fire and Police Civil Service Board; President of the Louisiana Tech University Alumni Foundation and a Director on the board of Magnolia Coco Cola Bottling Company.
Serving the First United Methodist Church was one of Luther's greatest devotions. Through the 61 years as a member, he was Chairman of the Administrative Board, Lay Leader, Sunday School Superintendent, Chairman of the Finance Committee, District Steward, President of the Methodist Men, Sunday School Teacher and Usher.
Luther became one of the most unselfish and beloved pillars of the Minden community. He was a gentle soul who touched numerous lives during his life, none more so than the lives of his survivors: Claire, his beloved wife of 61 years; his son, Drake Moore and his wife Allison; his daughter Cynthia Farr and her husband Rodney; his grandchildren, Taylor Reamy and her husband Cash; Montana Moore; Ashton Farr and his wife Helen; Cameron Farr and Cooper Combs.
Pallbearers will be Ashton Farr, Cameron Farr, Cooper Combs, Wayne Johnson, Richard Campbell and Jim Ritchie. Honorary pallbearers will be Ed LaBruyere, Shannon Mendenhall, Don Brice, Bill Barkas, and Mike Harper.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 211 Murrell Street in Minden, Louisiana. The Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, 903 Broadway in Minden. Interment will follow the service at the Minden Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Minden.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020