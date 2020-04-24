|
Lyles Rene Armour
Wesley Chapel, FL - Lyles Rene Armour age 62 of Wesley Chapel, FL was the son of Lloyd Joseph Jr. and Yvonne Kennedy. He was born in Ferriday, Louisiana and passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 10:58 am in his home in Tampa, FL. He traveled to many places like Texas, Colorado (where he bought his first home), Maryland, New Jersey, Georgia, and Tennessee before he finally bought his second home in Florida in July of 2017 and started transitioning into making
Florida his final home which he did in 2019. He was a database engineer for the government and took great pride in his work while acquiring numerous certifications to continue to perfect his craft. He worshiped everywhere he went and finally decided to make his church home Crossover Church in Tampa. He is preceded in death by his mother Yvonne Kennedy, his father Lloyd Joseph Armour Jr and brother David Armour. He is survived by his sister Yvette Ellis (and kids), his stepmom Juanita Armour, his ex-wife Lisa Hill, his children Yvonne Yvette Armour-Sigars (37), Lyles Rene Armour Jr. (33), and his stepchildren Theo Ryshawn Talbert (42) and Michael Wayne Burks Jr. (27). In addition, he was blessed with six grandchildren and eight step-grandchildren. Although he was pretty guarded, underneath that tough shell was a heart so huge for all loved ones and friends to see and feel. His final wish was to never be forgotten which we will honor forever.
