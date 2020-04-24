Resources
More Obituaries for Lyles Armour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyles Rene Armour

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lyles Rene Armour Obituary
Lyles Rene Armour

Wesley Chapel, FL - Lyles Rene Armour age 62 of Wesley Chapel, FL was the son of Lloyd Joseph Jr. and Yvonne Kennedy. He was born in Ferriday, Louisiana and passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 10:58 am in his home in Tampa, FL. He traveled to many places like Texas, Colorado (where he bought his first home), Maryland, New Jersey, Georgia, and Tennessee before he finally bought his second home in Florida in July of 2017 and started transitioning into making

Florida his final home which he did in 2019. He was a database engineer for the government and took great pride in his work while acquiring numerous certifications to continue to perfect his craft. He worshiped everywhere he went and finally decided to make his church home Crossover Church in Tampa. He is preceded in death by his mother Yvonne Kennedy, his father Lloyd Joseph Armour Jr and brother David Armour. He is survived by his sister Yvette Ellis (and kids), his stepmom Juanita Armour, his ex-wife Lisa Hill, his children Yvonne Yvette Armour-Sigars (37), Lyles Rene Armour Jr. (33), and his stepchildren Theo Ryshawn Talbert (42) and Michael Wayne Burks Jr. (27). In addition, he was blessed with six grandchildren and eight step-grandchildren. Although he was pretty guarded, underneath that tough shell was a heart so huge for all loved ones and friends to see and feel. His final wish was to never be forgotten which we will honor forever.

Family Email: [email protected]

Donations:cash.app

Username: $YvonneLylesArmour
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lyles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -