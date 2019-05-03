|
|
Lyndal Lane Eason
Atlanta, Texas - Lyndal Lane Eason, 80, of Atlanta, Texas passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Vivian officiated by Rev. Jerry Means.
Lane was born February 27, 1939 in Atlanta, Texas to Durham and Elizabeth Eason. He was a member of Hartzo Pentecostal Church in Gray, Texas. Lane served his country for 25 years in the US Air Force, the US Navy Reserves, and the US Army Reserves. While in the reserves he worked as the director of maintenance in the commercial aviation field. He was also the owner and operator of Magnolia Production Co. Lane was a member of the Masons in the Hap Arnold Lodge in Shreveport, a member of the Shriners in Dallas, TX and also a member of the Scottish Rites. He was also a member of the Branniff Airline Retirement Club.
He was preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth Beland, his father Durham Eason, his brother Winston Eason, and his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John Eason. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Lorene M. Eason, his three children; Michele Talley and husband Jeffrey of Atlanta, Texas, Lyn Eason of Atlanta, Texas, and Shawn Moloney and husband Tommy of Atlanta, Texas, our Chinese daughter WeiPing (Helen) Ye, his seven grandchildren; Miranda, Molly, Eric, Jake, Josh, Matt, and Philip, his 3 great grandchildren; Lexy, Mallory, and Jack, his 3 siblings; Sherri Smith of Bloomington, Indiana, Barbara Beland of Bloomington, Indiana, and Dewayne Beland of Seattle, Washington, his brother in law James Clark and sister in law Rose Sullivan.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , Shiner's Hospital or a .
Published in Shreveport Times on May 3, 2019