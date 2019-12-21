Services
Downs Funeral Home - Marshall
4608 Elysian Fields Rd.
Marshall, TX 75672
903-927-1700
Lyndall Brown
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Downs Funeral Home - Marshall
4608 Elysian Fields Rd.
Marshall, TX 75672
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Heart and Dream Fellowship
Lyndall Trimble Brown

Lyndall Trimble Brown Obituary
Lyndall Trimble Brown

A celebration of life for Lyndall Trimble Brown, 72, will be held at 10 am January, 11, 2020 at Heart and Dream Fellowship. Visitation will be held 5-7 pm January, 10, 2020 at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Lyndall was born February 12, 1947 in Minden, Louisiana to James and Lenore Trimble. She passed away peacefully in her home with her family in Marshall. Lyndall will be best remembered for her love of Jesus, love of family and love of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, left to honor her memory are her husband, William D. Brown; daughter Kathy LaPlante and husband, Wayne, and son Robert Brown and daughter Melissa Price; grandchildren, Cortney Fendley, Alek Price, Samantha Brown, Steven LaPlante, Emily LaPlante, Shelby Brown, Keeley Price, Tanner Price, Jonathan Brown; great grandchildren, Sophia Fendley, Kenzley Brefczynski and Celeste Price; siblings Robert Trimble and Ann Paxton. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Heart and Dream Fellowship, 1315 Calloway Street, Marshall, Texas 75670.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
