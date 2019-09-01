Services
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA - Services for Lyndon "Lyndy" Heber Long will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent in Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Lyndy's cousin, Stephen Long.

Lyndon "Lyndy" Heber Long was born on March 24,1952 to loving parents, Mr. Heber E. Long, Jr. and Mrs. Lavada Melville Long in Shreveport, Louisiana and passed away in Lockhart, Texas on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Born with brain damage, Lyndy lived at the Northwest Louisiana Development Center in Bossier City, Louisiana for many years before moving to Texas in 2012 where he resided in Pflugerville and Lockhart. Lyndy was loved dearly by his family and loved them deeply in return. Known for his endearing smile and love of eating, Lyndy's caregivers adored him.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 1, 2019
