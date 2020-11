Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lynette's life story with friends and family

Share Lynette's life story with friends and family

Lynette O'Conor



Shreveport - Visitation for Lynette is scheduled for Monday, November 30th, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1st, at 2:00pm at Cypress Valley Bible Church in Marshall, TX.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store