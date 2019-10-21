|
Lynn Knight
Shreveport - Lynn Knight, age 95, of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away on October 18, 2019. He was one of seven brothers and was born on July 21, 1924 in Taylor, Arkansas to the late Floyd and Toy (Beene) Knight. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lorene, and their daughters Evelyn Wendt (Kenny) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Kathy Oliver (Shan) of Birmingham, Alabama and granddaughter Kim Madison (Bart) of Olive Branch, Mississippi. He was an Army veteran who served in WWII, fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was awarded several medals including the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He began his long career as an electrician with Electrical Contracting Company Incorporated and eventually became a part owner. He could repair anything that broke in the house and after retirement loved to fish on Toledo Bend and to "tinker around" with his many tools . He was a long time member of the Ford Park Baptist Church.
Visitation will be at 9:00 am on Thursday, October 24 with funeral services to follow at 10:00 am with Pastor Freddie Williford officiating at Rose-Neath Funeral Home at 2500 Southside Drive in Shreveport. Burial will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery on Swan Lake Road in Bossier City.
The family would like to thank the caregiving staff at The Blake at the Grove in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for their care and support over the past year while he was in memory care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ford Park Baptist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019