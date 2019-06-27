Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn N. Lawrence


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Lynn N. Lawrence Obituary
Lynn N. Lawrence

Bossier City, La - Funeral services for Lynn N. Lawrence will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Matt Rawle of Asbury United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, LA

Lynn was born February 12, 1947 in Vicksburg, MS and passed away suddenly June 24, 2019 in Benton, LA. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. Lynn retired as a claims agent from KCS Railroad,

She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Cecil C. Lawrence, Jr.

Lynn is survived by her son, Patrick Lawrence; daughter, Susan Gamble and grandchildren, Chris Litty, Gracyn Lawrence, Rylan Lawrence and Mary Lakeyn Lawrence.

Honoring Lynn as pallbearers will be, Jimbo Newman, Doug Wroten, John White, Jon Stout, Shawn Bruton and Kent Hughes. Honorary pallbearers will be, Bobby Ritchie, Paul Hockett and Robert Lawrence.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
Download Now