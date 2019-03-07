Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake Bethlehem B.C.
2845 Martin Luther King Jr., Dr.
Ma3 Christian M. Pegues Obituary
MA3 Christian M. Pegues

Shreveport - Celebration of life services for MA3 Christian M. Pegues, 21, will be 11 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Lake Bethlehem B.C., 2845 Martin Luther King Jr., Dr. Pastor Dennis Everette, officiating. Interment will follow at Louisiana Northwest Veteran Cemetery, Keithville, La. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday at Heavenly Gates.

MA3 Pegues entered into eternal rest on February 14, 2019 while serving in Italy.

He is survived by his father; Adarriel Pegues and sister; NaLaya Pegues, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 7, 2019
