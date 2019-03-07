|
|
MA3 Christian M. Pegues
Shreveport - Celebration of life services for MA3 Christian M. Pegues, 21, will be 11 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Lake Bethlehem B.C., 2845 Martin Luther King Jr., Dr. Pastor Dennis Everette, officiating. Interment will follow at Louisiana Northwest Veteran Cemetery, Keithville, La. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday at Heavenly Gates.
MA3 Pegues entered into eternal rest on February 14, 2019 while serving in Italy.
He is survived by his father; Adarriel Pegues and sister; NaLaya Pegues, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 7, 2019