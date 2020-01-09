|
Mabel Ann Brossett
Shreveport - 12-27-1945 to 11-21-2019
Mass is being held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Natchitoches, LA; Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00AM, Father Marc Noel officiating.
Mabel, preceded in death by her husband, John Brossett; parents, Henry and Lettie Hernandez; brother, Harold Hernandez.
Left to cherish her memory-daughters, Dana and Tammi Brossett; son, Jeffrey Brossett, wife, Lura; Son-In-Law Kelly Crenshaw: grandchildren, Derek Brossett, Jared Vicento; Jackson & Justyn Brossett; Summer Rathmann; David Glaze; Sisters, Yvonne Boswell, Delores Fuller and Henri Ellen Lee; In-Laws, Edmond Lee & Juanice Hernandez, along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their families.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Rajan Khanna, Dr. Scott Boniol, Dr. Robert Massengil, their staff and Christus Schumpert Hospice for their care given during her illness.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020