Mabel Landers McFarland



Minden - Mabel Landers McFarland entered eternal rest July 21, 2019. She was born November 25, 1925 in Minden, Louisiana to Samuel Landers and Lydia Colbert Landers.



Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday July 24 at 10 a m. at Rose Neath Chapel in Minden, Louisiana officiated by Rev Brian Mercer. Burial to follow services at Gilgal Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.



She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard Frank McFarland, Jr, brother, David Colbert Landers, sister, Juliette Landers McFarland, daughter, Wanda Prichard Lemmond and great grandson, Jacob William Prichard.



She is survived by daughters Margaret Ann Cox and Jean Landers Kirk, grandchildren, Mary Angela Cox, Emily Ann Oliver, Jason William Prichard, Catherine Elizabeth Stolarski and Ashley Lynn Giesinger and 11 great grandchildren, Joshua Raley, Victoria Oliver, Nicholas Oliver, Kyra, Alexa, and Kirk Stolarski, Georgia, Amabel (Mabel), Willa and August Giesinger, Caleb Prichard, and beloved nieces and nephews.



Mabel was very loved and cherished by all of her family and her many friends. Throughout her life she was all about giving. Mabel was a prayer warrior and was diligent about praying for anyone she knew was in need of prayer. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed working in the yard on her scoot-n-do. She reluctantly gave up gardening at 89. Mabel was a wonderful cook but was always glad to sit down to a meal someone one else had prepared, she said, "Things just taste better when someone else cooks them".



Very special thanks go to Sharon McEachern, Kay Montgomery, Alicia Montgomery and Mary Thomas for their loving care.



Honorary pallbearers are James McFarland, Archie Allen, Allen McEachern and David Stolarski.



Memorials in her memory may be made to St Jude's or First Methodist Church, 590 NE McAlister Road Burleson, Texas 76028 where the was an active member for many years. Published in Shreveport Times on July 23, 2019