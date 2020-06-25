Madge Elizabeth Kindred
Shreveport - Madge Elizabeth Kindred passed away on June 13, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana, one day after her 90th birthday.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Ruth McClendon; her husband of 52 years, Leonard E. Kindred. Elizabeth and Leonard were married on July 19, 1947, and again on June 2, 1948, to ensure that they could never be separated. She is also preceded in death by her two brothers, Johnnie and Billy McClendon; one sister, Cleo Hubbard and her grandson, Thomas Michael Dungan.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Michael Lynn Kindred and her daughter, Martha Kindred Carter and son-in-law, Willis Thomas Carter. Elizabeth left behind numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren that she dearly loved, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Elizabeth was so very proud of her family. She was also proud of her participation in a five (5) year double blind test for breast cancer research in honor of her sister, Cleo, who died of breast cancer.
Elizabeth and Leonard moved to Shreveport in 1972, and in 1977 they moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma. In 2001, after the death of Leonard, Elizabeth returned to Shreveport, which she always considered home. Upon her return to Shreveport, Elizabeth became a member of Noel Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Rasmussen Sunday School Class, participated as a church greeter and took communion to home bound church members.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Christus Highland Medical Center and the Christus Grace Home for their care and compassion.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the National Cemetery in Alexandria, Louisiana, 209 East Shamrock Street, Pineville, LA 71360. Elizabeth will be laid to rest with Leonard and never separated again.
The family would like to suggest that friends considering memorials honoring Elizabeth, to please give to a charity of your choice.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.