Madge Madalyn Surber Thompson Noble
Shreveport - Madge Madalyn Surber Thompson Noble left this earth for her forever home in Heaven, on Friday, February 28, surrounded by her family. Born February 11, 1923, Madge lived a full and wonderful life. She loved big and didn't mince words in telling others about her first love, Jesus Christ. She lived a life of faith and walked in a manner worthy of the calling placed on her life. Her insatiable love for life, her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, their respective spouses, great-great grandchildren, friends, medical team taking care of her, church, and the respective staff at each of them, was evident to everyone. Without a doubt, if you were her favorite, you knew it . . . and many of us were just that.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at Osborn Funeral Home. Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Broadmoor Baptist Church. Officiating will be Dr. Larry Williams, Dr. Kenny Joyner and Rev. Bill Saxby. Interment will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery.
Madge was predeceased by her parents, W.B. and Pearl Surber; sisters, Mary Louise Nichols (Alvin), Jane Baughman (Dale), and Billie Grace Surber; son-in-law, Jim Sakovich; husbands, Joseph B. Thompson and Robert W. Noble, Sr. She is survived by children, Billy Joe Thompson (Carol), Linda Sakovich, Larry Thompson (Linda), and Ellyn McKinney (Sidney); step-son, Robert W Noble, Jr.; grandchildren, Kelli Radcliff, Hunter Thompson (Rachel), Shelli Ulrich (Ken), Leah McCall (Clark), Robert Sakovich (Cindy), Tracy Thompson, Perry Thompson (Kenna), Sidney McKinney (Allison), and Sarah Madalyn McKinney; step-grandsons, Warren, Colin, Jacob, and Malcolm Noble; great grandchildren, Cole and Chloe Radcliff, Todd Dawson (Alex), Jackie West (Grant), Jackson and Grant Schilb, Daley Rose and Trace Thompson, Madalyn Kay, Rylie and Reagan McKinney; great-great grandchildren, Boston Lemoine, Cayden Sales, Ella Rae Dawson and Monroe West; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Madge was a Shreveport resident for over 80 years and was a faithful member of Queensborough/Willow Point Baptist Church for most of her life and of Broadmoor Baptist for over 20 years. She loved each of these churches and the ministry teams serving them. Madge worked in the women's fashion and cosmetic industry for over 50 years and held the belief that true beauty begins on the inside of a person. She spent many years in ministry to senior adults and continued this service even in recent years for seniors who were confined to home.
The family requests memorial gifts be made to Holy Angels, Willow Point Baptist Church and Broadmoor Baptist Church.
The family would like to express our sincere appreciation for the love, support and care for Madge to special friends, Ann Moser, Angela Gardner, Bonnie Reeves, Marty Van Cleave, and the Brighton Court families, Dr's. Wen Liu, Anil Chhabra, Richard Kamm, and Blake Thornton.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020