Mae Feinberg
Shreveport - Mae Elizabeth Carey Martin Feinberg
A graveside service for Mae Feinberg will be held Tuesday, September 1 at 10:00 AM at Forest Park West Cemetery, officiated by Dr. Chad Hardbarger, Pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Shreveport.
Mae was born September 18, 1925 in Saline, LA to Floyd Harvey Carey, Sr. and Lela Holman Carey. Mae died August 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Margie McElroy and Janice Kent; her brothers Floyd H. Carey, Jr., Ledford Carey, and Douglas Carey; her first husband William S. Martin, and her second husband Lewis S. Feinberg. Mae is survived by her daughter, Angela Martin Pilgreen and husband Rick; her son William S. Martin and wife Carol; her grandsons Matt Pilgreen and wife Rebecca, Jared Pilgreen and wife Amber, and Joel Martin; her great grandchildren Mason, Leighton, Hayden and Lincoln Pilgreen. Mae is also survived by her brother James Carey; her sisters Joan Paul, Janet Maloy, and Jane Carey; a host of nieces and nephews; plus her very kind friend and care provider Mrs. Kathy Shaw.
Mae retired from working for the Caddo Parish School Board, and was a resident of The Oaks of Louisiana retirement community for over 13 years. She had an incredible love for young children, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many decades at Morningside Baptist Church, and later at Kingston Road Baptist Church, both in Shreveport.
Mae loved life to the fullest and found pleasure in the simplest things. She loved the Lord above all else, closely followed by her family and friends.
Mae's children give special thanks to Delores Carr as Mae's last regular visiting care provider.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Kingston Road Baptist Church, Association of the Blind, or any charity of the donor's choice
.
Psalm 143:8 (NIV) "Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you. Show me the way I should go, for to you I entrust my life."