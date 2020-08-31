1/2
Mae Feinberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mae Feinberg

Shreveport - Mae Elizabeth Carey Martin Feinberg

A graveside service for Mae Feinberg will be held Tuesday, September 1 at 10:00 AM at Forest Park West Cemetery, officiated by Dr. Chad Hardbarger, Pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Shreveport.

Mae was born September 18, 1925 in Saline, LA to Floyd Harvey Carey, Sr. and Lela Holman Carey. Mae died August 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Margie McElroy and Janice Kent; her brothers Floyd H. Carey, Jr., Ledford Carey, and Douglas Carey; her first husband William S. Martin, and her second husband Lewis S. Feinberg. Mae is survived by her daughter, Angela Martin Pilgreen and husband Rick; her son William S. Martin and wife Carol; her grandsons Matt Pilgreen and wife Rebecca, Jared Pilgreen and wife Amber, and Joel Martin; her great grandchildren Mason, Leighton, Hayden and Lincoln Pilgreen. Mae is also survived by her brother James Carey; her sisters Joan Paul, Janet Maloy, and Jane Carey; a host of nieces and nephews; plus her very kind friend and care provider Mrs. Kathy Shaw.

Mae retired from working for the Caddo Parish School Board, and was a resident of The Oaks of Louisiana retirement community for over 13 years. She had an incredible love for young children, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many decades at Morningside Baptist Church, and later at Kingston Road Baptist Church, both in Shreveport.

Mae loved life to the fullest and found pleasure in the simplest things. She loved the Lord above all else, closely followed by her family and friends.

Mae's children give special thanks to Delores Carr as Mae's last regular visiting care provider.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Kingston Road Baptist Church, Association of the Blind, or any charity of the donor's choice.

Psalm 143:8 (NIV) "Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you. Show me the way I should go, for to you I entrust my life."






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boone Funeral Home
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 742-5361
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boone Funeral Home Bossier Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 31, 2020
We are saddened to lose a member of our Oaks of Louisiana family and hope that the memories of love and laughter shared bring you peace. While there are no words to ease the loss you bear, we send our sincere thoughts and prayers to your family.

The Oaks of Louisiana Administration and Staff
The Oaks of Louisiana Administration and Staff
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved