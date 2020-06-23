Maestro Macura Hamilton



Shreveport - A private celebration of life service for Maestro Macura Hamilton will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Rest B.C., 1664 Garden St. Interment will be 11a.m., Monday, June 29, 2020 at Northwest La. Veterans Cemetery, 7970 Mike Clark Rd. Open visitation will be Friday from 12 to 4 p.m., at Winnfield Funeral Home. Family hour will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday at St. Rest B.C.



It is with greatest sorrow that we Delia, Felicia and Kimberly share the passing of our mother's husband and our dad.



Brother Macura Hamilton was born October 8, 1934 to the late Lonnie and Ella Dee Moore Hamilton in Greenwood, Louisiana. He was the third eldest of twelve siblings. Three of his siblings preceded him in death: John E. Hampton Hamilton, Dorothy Hamilton Green, and Joyce Hamilton June.



He confessed Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age, and was baptized by the late Reverend A. H. Holland at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Greenwood, Louisiana.



He grew up in a quaint area of Caddo Parish, Rodessa, Louisiana, where family was cherished and everyone was family. Uncompromising respect for parents, love of family, hard work, and self-reliance were hallmark qualities he learned growing up. He worked hard in the cotton fields, chopping and picking cotton to help aid in financing his education. He was educated in the Caddo Parish School System and graduated in 1953 from Booker T. Washington High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. The first in his immediate family to receive a formal education, he matriculated at Southern University (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Education in 1958 and a Master of Arts Degree in Education in 1966 from Columbia University (New York, New York). He obtained further education in Counseling and Guidance from several schools including Northwestern State University (Natchitoches, Louisiana); Louisiana Tech University (Ruston, Louisiana); University of South Carolina (Columbia, South Carolina); Indiana University (Bloomington, Indiana), and was certified as a Louisiana Licensed Professional Counselor.



His teaching career began in St. Landry Parish in Washington, LA in 1958, prior to his military duty. He served two active years as a Chaplain's Assistant in the U.S. Army, and two years in the Active Reserve. Upon his discharge, he began teaching in Caddo Parish, serving about 40 years. He retired after serving 30 years as a Guidance Counselor.



He married Delia F. Monroe in 1965. To this union, two beautiful daughters were born: Attorney Felicia Mechelle and Dr. Kimberly Yvette.



After serving several years as musician at St. Rest Baptist Church, Brother Hamilton united with the St. Rest Baptist Church family in 1969 in view of a letter from Lake Bethlehem Baptist Church. He faithfully served as Music Director and Organist for more than fifty years. He served untiringly in the Deacon Ministry and as Chairman for a number of years. He served as the Assistant Finance Chairman. He served on the Trustee Board as well as in many other ministries in the church.



Recognized as a musical giant in the community, he introduced classical music, cantatas, operettas and anthems to diverse crowds of all generations and celebrated the rich heritage of spirituals and gospel music that will inspire generations to come.



Brother Hamilton actively served in many professional and community organizations, in which he received many honors of distinction.



Brother Hamilton departed peacefully on June 17, 2020.



Cherishing his memories are his wife of 54 years, Delia Monroe Hamilton, of Shreveport; two daughters, Attorney Felicia M. Hamilton of Shreveport, and Dr. Kimberly Y. Hamilton-Wims (Alfred, Jr.) of Zachary, LA; two brothers, Rev. Lonnie Hamilton, Jr. (Ret.) of Shreveport, Robert Hamilton (Beverly) of Harbor City, CA; six sisters: Ella Hamilton Dixson, Maxine Hamilton Webb, Elizabeth Hamilton, all of Shreveport, Molly Hamilton Guy of Phoenix, AZ, Dr. Patsy Hamilton Solomon (Alphonsa) of Red Oaks, TX, Bobbie Hamilton Poindexter (Rene) of Moreno Valley, CA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation payable to the "Macura Hamilton Memorial Scholarship", P.O. Box 3711, Shreveport, La. 71133









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store