Maire Raney
Shreveport, LA - Marie Aline Raney age 93, passed away with family and friends beside her on December 18, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Mrs. Raney was born to Walter G. and Adelia Marie LaBlanc Comeaux on September 14, 1926 in Kaplan, Louisiana where her family owned a bakery. Her family then moved to Jeanerette, LA to start a dairy farm. She graduated from the Convent High School before moving to Shreveport where she attended and graduated nursing school. She met Cecil Raney and they married January 1947. She worked as an O.R. nurse at Confederate Memorial Hospital. Maire and Cecil went on to have four wonderful children. She was a devout Catholic and loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed being a member of the Krewe of Centaur and rode in the parade for over 20 years.
Mrs. Raney was preceded in death by husband of 49 years; parents; and son, Glen Raney. She is survived by her children, Diane R. Kordisch, Ronnie Raney and wife Kay, Mike Raney and wife Cindy; grandchildren, Erich Kordisch and wife Jennifer, Kirk Kordisch and wife Samantha, Matt Raney and wife Lauren, Christina Candler, and Mitchel Hayes; great grandchildren, Amelia Kordisch, Evelyn Kordisch, Luke Kordisch, Chase Kordisch, Zack Candler and Riley Payne.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA., with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 315 Marshall St. Shreveport, LA. Celebrating the Mass will be Monsignor Earl Provenza. Graveside services will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery, 3700 St Vincent Ave, Shreveport, LA.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses at Willis-Knighton Pierremont Hospital, especially Megan. We cannot begin to thank our wonderful friends enough, Susan Overstreet and Yvonne Fore whom mom considered 'daughters' for being there for not only mom but for all of us.
I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness. 2 Timothy 4:7
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019