Major (ret.) Bennie Ray Alley, USAF
Shreveport - Our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather departed this life on January 16th, 2020 after a full and long life.
Born to Raymond Roy Alley and Zella Marie Workman Alley in McAlester, Oklahoma on September 11, 1927 and raised in Henderson, Texas where his father was employed with Sinclair Oil Company. Ben was a graduate of Carlisle High School in Carlisle/Price Texas. In 1945, Ben enlisted in the U.S. Navy and completed boot camp at Navy Recruiting Station San Diego where he was a Tennis Doubles Champion during his time there. Shortly after reporting for mine sweeper duty on the west coast and as the war was ending, Ben, released from active duty, returned to east Texas to complete his education at Kilgore Junior College where he was selected by Rangerette Director Ms. Gussie Nell Davis to be one of the college men who escorted Rangerettes on bus trips to their many performances. In furtherance of his education, Ben attended the University of Houston and ultimately graduated with a B.A. in Economics from East Texas State University in 1951.
Commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force through Air Force ROTC in 1951, Ben was one of the first of a cadre of officers trained as Air Force Special Weapons Air Police (AFSWAP) to protect the nation's nuclear arsenal. After initial training, he reported to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana and commanded a Flight of Air Police and was part of the dedication and opening of Bossier Base. Later accepted to flight school for Navigator Training, Ben was part of the Strategic Air Command (SAC) and flew the C-124 Provider, B-47 Stratojet, the B-52 Stratofortress and the C-97. While in B-47s, he was a member of the initial crews selected to upgrade to the B-52 and was part of an award-winning combat crew as a Radar Navigator/Bombardier. Ben was selected to attend the Air Intelligence Officers Course, and assigned to 7th Air Force in 1966 and 1967 where he deployed to the Republic of Vietnam and was part of a combined staff (US and Royal Australian Air Forces) in intelligence and target acquisition for air strikes against the northern route packs in North Vietnam. Returning to Barksdale in 1967, he was attached to the Second Bomb Wing Intelligence section developing and briefing the B52 air crews on the War Plan. After serving his country over 26 years and 3 conflicts from World War II through Vietnam, Ben ultimately retired from active duty as a Major in 1970. His personal awards include the Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam as well as numerous other personal, campaign and unit awards.
Ben married Louise Frances Koury in July of 1955 in Brownsville, Texas while in flight school at Harlingen, Texas. Of this union are two children, Raymond (Ellen) and Camille (Dr. Jeff Weeks); four grandchildren, Emily Clemons, Sarah Lowder and Caroline Ourso and Katie Weeks; six great grandchildren, Madeline Louise Clemons, John Pierre Ourso, Charlotte Ourso, Mary Ellen Lowder, Molly Elizabeth Lowder, and Charlie Lowder.
A devoted husband, father and family man. He was an avid reader and loved the game of golf and has to his credit three holes in one. Two of these were on the same hole at the golf course at Barksdale 40 years apart.
Ben was preceded in death by an infant sister; parents; sister, Sue Ann Frick; and wife, Louise.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Oaks of Louisiana, Dr. Anil Veluvolu, Dr. David Abdehou, Dr. Don Elmajian, and their respective staffs. Thanks also to Jeri Baker, R.N., Brenda Scott, Rose Young and Pam Hendrix for their devotion and loving care over the last several years.
A private family service and inurnment with full military honors will take place at a later date.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020