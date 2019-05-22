Major General R. Dean Erwin, USAF, Ret.



Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Major General R. Dean Erwin, USAF, Ret., 87, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Mangum Memorial United Methodist Church with Dr. John Braden and Rev. Sonya Lars officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA.



Dean was born December 1, 1931 in Osborne, KS and went to be with the Lord on May 20, 2019 after a courageous year-long battle with cancer. He was a proud American who loved his country and his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an active church member where he taught Sunday school for many years, served on many boards, and loved singing in the choir.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Dana and Erma Erwin and sister, Marilyn Mayes. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Nancy Lucille Erwin; brother, Don Erwin (Robbie); sister, Vera Abell (Charles); sons, Mike, Jeff, and Tom; daughter, Carol; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be Sonny Snell, Jim Tharpe, Jeff Erwin, Eric Luther, Christopher Luther, and Nick Erwin.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Jim Jackson, Dr. Anil Veluvolu, and the staff of St. Joseph's Hospice as well as all of their friends at The Oaks. Published in Shreveport Times from May 22 to May 24, 2019