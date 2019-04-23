Major Paul H. Price (USAF Ret.)



Bossier City, La - Services for Major Paul H. Price, 67 will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Rose-Neath's Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Ben Brewster of Airline Church of Christ. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Northwest LA. Veterans Cemetery, Keithville, LA with full military honors. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Rose-Neath's Bossier Chapel.



Paul was born on August 16, 1951 at Barksdale Air Force Base, LA to the late Lannie B. and Martha W. Price and passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Northwest LA. Veterans Home, Bossier City, LA. He was so very proud of his service to our country after 33 years with the U.S. Air Force as an architectural engineer. Paul was totally dedicated to his family as well.



Preceding Paul in death were his parents. He is survived by his sister, Wilma Ann Taylor and her husband, Frank W. Jr. and his brother, Michael D. Price and his wife, Linda A. all of Bossier City, LA; and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.



Honoring Major Price as pallbearers will be Chuck Sanders, Andrew Price, Mike Kile, Mike Stanton, Robert McDonald and Larry Dobbins.



The family would like to express a very special thanks to the Northwest LA. Veterans Home staff and Christus Hospice for all of their love and support of Paul and his family during our time of need.



The family suggests memorials may be made to Bossier Kids in c/o Airline Church of Christ, 2125 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111. Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 23, 2019