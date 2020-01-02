|
Major William Beckett, Jr
Shreveport - Shreveport, LA - William Benard (Ben) Beckett, Jr passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born on March 7, 1931 to William B. Beckett, Sr. and Mary Alison Carpenter.
Ben was preceded in death by his wife Melba Marie (Sue) Beckett, his parents William B. Beckett, Sr. and Mary Alison Carpenter and sister Carolyn Beckett.
Ben is survived by his daughter Doris and husband Jay Walker; grandson Greg Walker and wife Jessica, granddaughter Brandy Walker; great grandchildren Ethan and Cora Walker as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ben graduated from Byrd High School in 1950.
He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. After the Navy he became a police officer where he retired as a Major after 25 years of service.
Ben was an outdoors man who enjoyed fishing, hunting, horses and riding motorcycles. He especially loved dogs of which he had many over the years.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the American Legion Post 14, the and the NRA.
He was a husband, father and grandfather that was very protective of his family. He was his own person that did things his own way. He was the type of person that would not ask you to do anything that he would not do himself. He presented a tough exterior yet had a soft heart that cared deeply for others.
He will be missed by his family and friends,
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4th at 1:00pm at Forest Park Funeral Home with Pastor Justin Haigler officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery East. Visitation will be held at Forest Park Funeral Home on Friday, January 3rd from 5:00pm - 7:00pm
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020