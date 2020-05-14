|
Deacon Malachi West
Keithville - Graveside service for Deacon Malachi G. West, 75, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Mt. Bethel #2 Baptist Church Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 10 to 4 p.m., Friday at Heavenly Gates.
Deacon West was born to Rev. Thomas West and Maude Fields West. He was an active member of Mt. Bethel #2 and was baptized at the age of 7.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jimmy Lee West.
He is survived by his wife Annie Boone West, daughter; LaChanda West, granddaughter; Tiffany Nicholson, brother; Isaac West, Sr.(Carolyn), nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020