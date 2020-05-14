Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
Graveside service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Bethel #2 Baptist Church Cemetery
Deacon Malachi West Obituary
Deacon Malachi West

Keithville - Graveside service for Deacon Malachi G. West, 75, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Mt. Bethel #2 Baptist Church Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 10 to 4 p.m., Friday at Heavenly Gates.

Deacon West was born to Rev. Thomas West and Maude Fields West. He was an active member of Mt. Bethel #2 and was baptized at the age of 7.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jimmy Lee West.

He is survived by his wife Annie Boone West, daughter; LaChanda West, granddaughter; Tiffany Nicholson, brother; Isaac West, Sr.(Carolyn), nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020
