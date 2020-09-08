1/
Malcolm "Dick" Ervin
Malcolm "Dick" Ervin

Haughton, LA - Malcolm "Dick" Ervin was born September 4, 1945, and passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, with friends and family by his side. He will always be remembered for his personality and desire to make people laugh - he was such a jokester.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney C. Ervin, Sr., and Nettie Watts Ervin; his brother, Sidney C. Ervin, Jr.; his sister, Myra J. Willis, and brother-in-law, Charles Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; his two sons, Malcolm R. "Mac" Ervin and John P. "Jr." Ervin, both of Bossier City, Louisiana; his grandson, Jesse I. Ervin, of Shreveport, Louisiana; his grandson, Christopher Ervin; granddaughter, Kirsten L. Ervin, of Gonzales, Louisiana; his sisters, Martha F. Taylor and Julie A. Ervin, and his sister-in-law, Patricia C. Ervin, all of Vicksburg, Mississippi, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

It was Dick's wish to be cremated and have a celebration of life with family and friends at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of those who contributed so much to the quality of Dick's life, especially his dear friends, "Red," "Foot" and Dave, and those who encouraged him through his recent health issues with calls and visits and to the many doctors, nurses and health providers who treated and cared for him.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.






Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
