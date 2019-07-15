Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
Manuel Rodriquez "Manny" Vasquez


1928 - 2019
Manuel Rodriquez "Manny" Vasquez Obituary
Manuel Rodriquez "Manny" Vasquez

Bossier City - Manuel Rodriquez "Manny" Vasquez, 91, entered into Eternal Rest on July 12, 2019, after an illness.

He was born to Nemencio and Maria Vasquez in Asherton, Texas on February 16, 1928. Manny served in the Marines during World War II and the Korean War. He retired from the U.S. Air Force at Barksdale in 1977 after enjoying time in locations such as Japan and Panama. He was also a dedicated parishioner of Christ the King and a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

One of his favorite things to do was to eat lunch with his extended family every Sunday, as well as spend time with his friends at the VFW.

Manny is preceded in death by his parents, Nemencio and Maria Vasquez; brothers, Eddie Vasquez and Nemencio Vasquez; sister, Josie Velasco; and son-in-law, David Kalnasy, Sr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Maria Vasquez; sister, Helen Mendoza; his children, Joseph, Rupert and wife Jahnnie, Cynthia, and Richard; nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held at Hill Crest Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary to begin at 6:00 p.m. The funeral will also be held at Hill Crest Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow, with full military honors, at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

The family would like to offer up their appreciation to the doctors and nurses of Willis Knighton Bossier, with a special thank you to Drs. Diana and Kennedy Lim, Dr. Cole, Dr. Veluvolu, and Dr. Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in his memory to St. Joseph's Indian School or a charity of your choosing.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 15, 2019
