|
|
Marc James
Bossier City - Marc L. James, 63, passed away after a short illness on Monday, February 24, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Marc was born in Kankakee, Illinois on October 18, 1956 and was the oldest of three children of Harlan and Cynthia James. Marc spent his childhood through his early adult years living in various cities in Illinois following his father's professional career with the Illinois Bell Telephone Company. He was active in scouting when he was younger, earning the highest achievement or rank attainable as an Eagle Scout through the Boy Scouts of America. He graduated from Lincoln-Way High School in New Lenox, Illinois in 1974 and continued his secondary education at Eastern Illinois University and Southern Illinois University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Illinois University.
Marc met and married the love of his life, Karen Williams, on October 31, 1987. The couple moved to Bossier City, Louisiana where Marc began working for McElroy Metal in the corporate office in 1994. He played an integral role in the Purchasing Group for 19 of those 26 years. In his time at McElroy, he worked in virtually all of the departments in the company and as a liaison with outside suppliers. Marc also went on to obtain his M.B.A. from Louisiana State University Shreveport while he continued his full-time employment. Marc and his wife, Karen, loved to bass fish, especially on Lake Sam Rayburn in Texas. He was a huge Green Bay Packers and LSU football fan, with a kind nature and wicked sense of humor that was only tested by people with poor driving skills, much to the amusement of his wife! Marc will be missed very much by all that had the privilege of knowing and working with him and was one of the nicest people you could hope to meet.
Marc was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Cheri Ann Pierce. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Karen James of Bossier City; brother, David James of Atlanta, Georgia; sister-in-law, Christine Cochran and husband Steve of Sierra Vista, Arizona; brothers-in law, Steven Williams of Chicago, Illinois and Kevin Pierce of Mattoon, Illinois. Marc is also survived by nephews, Benjamin James of Atlanta; Blake Pierce, Cole Pierce, Derek Pierce and a greatnephew, Lincoln Pierce, all of Mattoon, Illinois; a host of great friends and co-workers; and last, but not least, his beloved dogs, Tigger, Kerrie Anne and Cody.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Marc's name to the Best Friends Animal Society, at www.support.bestfriends.org, or the at https://www2.heart.org.
A Celebration of Marc's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020