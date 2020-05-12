|
|
Marcus Edward Cooper, III, 55 of Van Alstyne, Texas was born July 5, 1966 in Ruston, LA to Marcus Edward and Minette Goff Cooper, Sr and passed away May 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He grew up in Shreveport and graduated from Captain Shreve High School, attended LSU and later graduated from La Tech Barksdale. Marc is survived by his wife, April Parker Cooper; children, Christian Metcalf, Carolyn, Marcus and Tessa and sister, Carolyn Goodwin. For a full obituary, log into www.hawthornfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 12 to May 17, 2020