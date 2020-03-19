|
|
Margaret Allene Poss Teague
Shreveport - She is there now! Margaret Allene Poss Teague, 86, is at home with the Lord Jesus. She departed her "earthly tent" and entered her heavenly dwelling on March 13, 2020. Margaret was born in Shreveport, LA, on January 28, 1934, to Dale Yana and Margaret Allene Gribble Poss.
As a young girl, Margaret put her trust in the Lord Jesus and was a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church since 1948. She was endearingly called "Mugs" by her husband and respectfully nicknamed "Radar" by her children. Yet it was the providential titles of "Mama" and "MarMar" in her respective roles of mother and grandmother that she gloried in most.
Margaret graduated from C. E. Byrd High School in 1952, and earned a B. S. degree in education at Centenary College in 1956. While Margaret received many accolades while at Byrd and maintained her Yellow Jacket friendships until her death, she also achieved many accomplishments during college. At Centenary, Margaret was president of both Zeta Tau Alpha and the Maroon Jackets, Battalion Sponsor of ROTC, Centenary Lady, Yoncopin Beauty, Kappa Sigma Sweetheart, and Delta Tau Omicron officer. On September 1, 1956, Margaret married Larry Hugh Teague, and together in 1958, they moved to Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas, and they returned to Shreveport in 1960, where they resided until their deaths. While fulfilling the responsibilities of both wife and mother, Margaret worked as a society page writer and editor for The Shreveport Journal from 1963 to 1982.
Over the years, Margaret served in various ministries of Broadmoor Baptist Church. Persistent in "preserving the past" of her church—she collected documents and photographs (et al.) over the years, organizing and maintaining them in the Broadmoor Baptist Archives. Passionate about "preparing the future" of her church—she loved rocking babies in the nursery as she hummed "Jesus Loves the Little Children."
Margaret exhibited a humble heart for missions—the "telling of the story of Jesus." One side of her refrigerator was a mosaic of photographs of missionary families for whom she prayed. For several years she participated in the "English as a Second Language" (ESL) ministry, where she befriended many International families as she helped in teaching them to read and speak the English language through utilizing Scripture.
Margaret was a "quiet doer." She operated from a keen sense of Christian duty. From the mundane practice of making her bed every morning to the more stimulating service of preparing homes for missionary families on furlough, Margaret looked to serve the Lord with gladness in all her endeavors.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of almost sixty years; her grandparents, Edward Morrison and Susie Gill Gribble, and Oscar Greely and Alice Cumi Culpepper Poss; her parents, Dale Poss and Margaret Allene Gribble Poss; her sisters, Sandra Ann Poss Harper and Dale Adrienne Poss Edmonds; her infant brother, Dickson Y. Poss; and her sister-in-law, Sharon Teague Jarrell. She is survived by her children, Margaret Allyson Teague, Kevin Teague (wife, Ashley), Jeffrey Teague (wife, Wendy), Lauren Escudé (husband, Philip), and Jennifer Howell (husband, Brian); and nine grandchildren. Margaret is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Albert Jon Harper, Gary Teague (wife, Rebecca), and Larry Jarrell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In light of the public safeguards pertaining to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family will host a graveside service, officiated by her son, Jeffrey Teague, at 11 AM on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Centuries Memorial Park. Osborn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Once precautions are lifted, a memorial service will be scheduled at Broadmoor Baptist Church to accommodate friends and family hindered by the current pandemic.
The family welcomes all extended family, church family, and friends to attend one or both of these services. The family would like to express gratitude to the Glen Retirement System family and Margaret's caregivers at Kindred at Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Broadmoor Baptist Church Women on Mission or the Christian .
Margaret's greatest legacy, however, will be realized in the lives of her children and grandchildren and their families as the "sowing" of her love, sacrifice, service and faith come to harvest. In addition, the memory of her character, her witness, her disposition, and her many other qualities and idiosyncrasies only complement the comfort of the heavenly Father, which is experienced even now. Praise God from Whom all blessings flow.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020