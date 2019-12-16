|
|
Margaret Anderson Collins
Minden - Funeral services celebrating the life of Margaret Anderson Collins will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Minden, Louisiana with Rev. Fred Wideman, Rev. Keith Marriott and Rev. Brian Mercer officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Minden. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.
Margaret was born August 13, 1948 in Delhi, Louisiana and entered into rest December 14, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Margaret was a member of Minden Presbyterian Church, a graduate of Delhi High School and Louisiana Tech. She taught school for several years and for the past 43 years enjoyed being a mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Francis Anderson.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John Price Collins of Minden, sons, Anderson Price Collins and wife Wendy of Knoxville, TN, and Alexander James Collins and wife Lindsey of Minden, grandchildren, Izzy Alison McMillon, Louie James Collins, Price Michael Collins, and Carly Walker Collins, sisters, Mary Francis Cornelius of Shreveport, Shirley Brown of Tallulah, and Emily Anderson of Delhi, brother Robert Anderson of Delhi, and nieces and nephews, Leslie Cornelius, Robert Charles Brown, Chris Collins, Will Sheffield, Cathy Herndon, Wyatt Anderson, Mary Heather Fanning, Frances Delhoste, and Sarah Rodgers.
Pallbearers will be Mitch Fussell, Jay Fussell, Alex Fanning, Braxton Rodgers, Mark Delhoste, Darin Woods, Chris Odom, and Matt Wimberly.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude or Minden Charity.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019