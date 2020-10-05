Margaret Ann Holer BrownShreveport - Margaret Ann Holder Brown passed away, Thursday, October 1, 2020. "Ann" Brown was born December 3, 1940, in Shreveport, LA. She was born to Hartwell Eugene and Pauline Marie Nissen Holder."Ann" is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Alvin "AL" Douglas Brown, Sr.; and her parents, Hartwell Eugene and Pauline Marie Nissen Holder.Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Alvin Douglas "Doug" Brown, Jr. and wife, Linda of DeRidder, LA; Vickie Brown Finch and husband, J.P. of DeBerry, TX, her grandchildren, Steven Guy Bogard, II and wife, Terra of Benton, LA; Amber Finch Rigsby and husband, Jef of Marshall, TX; James Derek Finch of Shreveport, LA; and Holland Dustin Harrison and wife, Jessica of Malvern, AR, 5 great-grandchildren, and her brother, Hartwell Eugene "Gene" Holder, Jr. and his wife Patsy, nephews Michael Eugene Holder and Kenneth Gordon Holder and wife, Kim, and one great nephew."Ann" was a homemaker, who dedicated her life to raising her children and doting on her grandchildren. She was the mama who was always there for her family, through thick and thin. She was an amazing cook and was lovingly known as the "Cookie Monster". Ann loved her Dallas Cowboys, and loved her church, Faith Lutheran. There is nothing Ann loved more than to be surrounded by her family, for every holiday, birthday, anniversary and anything she could gather us together for in-between. She will be dearly missed.Celebration of life service for Margaret Ann Holder Brown, will be 10:00am, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Boone Funeral Home, 2156 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA. Interment will follow at the Northwest Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery, 7970 Mike Clark Road, Keithville, LA. Open visitation will be from 3pm to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 8.Pallbearers will be Steven Bogard, Derek Finch, Dustin Harrison, Jef Rigsby, David Chen and Randy Smith.