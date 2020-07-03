Margaret Coughlin Rice
Shreveport - Margaret "Maggie" Coughlin Rice of Shreveport, Louisiana entered the nearer presence of her Creator and Savior on Thursday morning, July 2, 2020 in her 95th year of life.
Margaret was born as "hearty Irish/English peasant stock" to her parents, Frank Bartholomew Coughlin and Bernice Busey Coughlin on July 7, 1925, in San Antonio, Texas.
Mrs. Rice was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Joan; her two brothers, Frank and Edward; and her loving husband of 73 years, Winston Churchill Rice. She is survived by her two sons, The Rev'd Winston Edward Rice (Barbara) of Covington, Louisiana and Dr. Charles Jefferson Rice of Shreveport. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Winston Hobson Rice of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Christian MacTaggart Rice of Port Angeles, Washington, Andrew Hynes Rice of Yucca Valley, California, and Grace Perkins Rice of Estes Park, Colorado; as well as great-grandson, Aidan Judah Rice of Yucca Valley, California.
Margaret attended Jefferson High School in San Antonio and Hockaday School in Dallas. She then went to the University of Texas in Austin where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. It was during this time that she met her future husband, Winston Rice, while he was stationed at Brooks Field in the U S Army Air Corps. They were married in 1944 in San Antonio and lived there and in Fort Worth during World War II.
After the war ended, the family moved to Shreveport where they raised their two sons and made their home there for 75 years, Mrs. Rice was a member of First United Methodist Church, The Colonial Dames, and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
One of Maggie's favorite past times was to host family and friends at her house for a game of cards, an LSU football game, cocktails, and fun conversation. Her family will be honoring her in the coming weeks by being with those who loved her dearly and sharing fun stories with a frozen margarita in hand (her favorite drink - a true Texan indeed!).
Her family wishes to express special thanks to her faithful team of caregivers, Sandra Hughes, Diane Taylor, Gena Sanders, and Beverly Taylor. As our Dad often said, "God must have sent them!... what would we do without them"? We would also like to acknowledge the wonderful care she received over the years by Dr. Richard Haynie, Dr. Craig Springmeyer, Dr. Carol Clemons, and Dr. David Clemons.
It is with great regret that the members of the Marlborough Family from England will be unable to attend her services. They will be greatly missed, but have been represented through Maggie's enthusiasm for her family's history.
Funeral services under the direction of Osborn Funeral Home will be held at the graveside in Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Avenue on July 4, 2020 at 10 AM. Honorary pallbearers will be the following: Winston Hobson Rice, Christian MacTaggart Rice, Andrew Hynes Rice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to First United Methodist Church, 500 Common Street, Head of Texas Street, Shreveport, LA 7110 (firstshreveport.com
), Maritime Pastoral Institute, 512 E Boston Street, Covington, LA 70433 (www.maritimepastoral.org
), or Wind River Ranch & Ministries, 5770 Highway 7, Estes Park, Colorado 80517 (www.windriverranch.com
).