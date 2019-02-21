Resources
- - Margaret Edwards Shumway Balch, Born August 18, 1924, daughter of Thomas A. Edwards and Modean Reneau, went to see the Lord on Thursday February 14, 2019.

She is survived by her son Thomas J. Shumway, daughter Margaret S. Brightman & husband; six grandchildren, thirteen Great grandchildren and sixteen Great Great Grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her parents, two husbands, two sisters and two grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday February 19, 2019 4-6pm at Travelers Rest Funeral home.

Funeral Service will Be held a Gap Creek Baptist Church 2pm on Wednesday February 20, 2019.

The family will receive visitors at Gap Creek Baptist 81 Gap Creek Road Marietta, SC - 29661 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 (45 minutes) prior to service.

Flowers can be sent to Travelers Rest Funeral home or Gap Creek Baptist. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to the or The .

She will be laid to rest in Forest Park Cemetery in Shreveport, Louisiana

Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
