Margaret Frances Fisher Johnson
Shreveport - Mrs. Margaret F. Johnson passed away from natural causes on Wednesday evening April 15, 2020. She was 91. Private family graveside services will be held at Forest Park Cemetery.
Margaret F. Johnson was born on September 12, 1928 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Dr. Joseph Fielding Fisher, D.D.S., and Mrs. Berta Taylor Fisher. Margaret was a lifelong resident of Shreveport. She was a graduate of C. E. Byrd High School and a graduate with highest honors from Centenary College in Shreveport. At Centenary College, she was also a member of the Chi Omega Sorority.
After college, she met and later married on July 21, 1951 Mr. C. E. Johnson, Jr., a returning World War II Army Air Corps veteran from Atlanta, Texas and branch manager of General Adjustment Bureau Business Services in El Dorado, Arkansas and Shreveport, Louisiana. During their 61 years of marriage before C. E.'s death at age 90, Margaret was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and served as the moral compass for the family. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church and First Baptist Church for over 60 years.
Margaret briefly served as an elementary school teacher in Caddo Parish before changing careers to full-time wife and mother of two children, Roy E. Johnson and Janet C. Johnson. She was the living embodiment of the old adage, "Any job worth doing, is worth doing well." Margaret valued and promoted the virtues of hard work, honesty, integrity, academic excellence, and selfless service. She actively supported and participated in many service organizations such as the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and the Brownies and Girl Scouts, and was a frequent supporter of many charitable causes, especially those related to support of Byrd High School and Centenary College. She was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Fielding Fisher, infant sister who passed away at birth on September 9, 1919; her father Dr. Joseph Fielding Fisher deceased on May 14, 1972; her mother Mrs. Berta Taylor Fisher deceased on September 2, 1994; and her husband C. E. Johnson, Jr. deceased on October 11, 2012.
She is survived by two children Lieutenant Colonel Roy E. Johnson (USA, Ret) and wife Pamela Horner Johnson of Valrico, Florida; and daughter Janet Johnson Creech and husband, David L. Creech of Shreveport, Louisiana; and six granddaughters, Carrie Johnson Graves and husband David L. Graves, Dunedin, Florida; Amy Johnson, Valrico, Florida; Meghan Johnson Raimondo and husband Jason Raimondo, Valrico, Florida; Meredith Mighell Pabst and husband, Mitch Pabst, Shreveport, Louisiana; Kimberly Mighell, Metarie, Louisiana; and Shea Mighell Guerra and husband Arturo Guerra, Lewisville, Texas. The two great grandchildren are: Frances Margaret Pabst, Shreveport, Louisiana; and Joseph James Raimondo, Valrico, Florida.
The family would also like to thank the devoted caregivers, Donna Kelly, Jody Bush, and Amy Fowkes.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020