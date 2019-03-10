|
Margaret Gant Wells
Shreveport - Margaret Gant Wells was born December 1, 1919 in Ben Hur, TX and passed away March 5, 2019 at her home in Shreveport, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlotte and George Gant, four siblings and their spouses, and her husband of 56 years, Layton Wells. She is survived by her children Nancy, David (Beth), and Timothy, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. Margaret was a devoted Christian and long-time member of the Highland and First Baptist churches, where she was involved in Sunday School, WMU, and Singing Seniors. She enjoyed travel, music, conversations and board games with friends, family gatherings, and church activities. She was an excellent cook, skilled seamstress, and congenial hostess. Known to most of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as "Gaga," she was admired and loved by all. A memorial service will be held in Frost Chapel of First Baptist Church Shreveport Saturday, March 16 at 11 AM. Family visitation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ministries of First Baptist Church.
