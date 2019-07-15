Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
Keithville - Services to celebrate to the life of Margaret Louise Guthrie, 80, will be held Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 10:00 am, at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park. The family will receive guest on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at the funeral home.

Louise Guthrie, a native of Bald Knob, AR and a lifelong resident of Keithville, LA passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, she was at her home and surrounded by those she loved.

She retired from Sears & Roebuck and spent the rest of her career working in financial institutions.

Louise is preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Mildred Freppon, her beloved husband of 53 years, Melvin G. Guthrie, her brothers, Wayne and Dennis Freppon, her son, Mark Guthrie, her grandson, Jonathan Thibodeaux. She leaves behind, her brother; Jerry and wife Jane Freppon two sons; Scott and Laurie Guthrie, Todd and Chandra Guthrie; Grandchildren; Genna Thibodeaux and son, Colin, Austin and wife Holly Guthrie, Harrison Guthrie, and Carter Guthrie; Great Grandchildren; Nathan, Sadie and Autumn.

Todd & Chandra Guthrie would like to give special thanks to Caregivers, Denise Hill, Joanne Shaw, Maxine McDuffie, and Ruth Ward. Also, special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 15, 2019
