Margaret Helen (Pyburn) Mills


1936 - 2020
Margaret Helen (Pyburn) Mills Obituary
Margaret Helen (Pyburn) Mills

Margaret Helen Pyburn Mills, 83, died January 8, 2020, in Hancock, Mich., surrounded by her family.

Margaret was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on January 31, 1936. She is survived by her sons, Owen P. Mills (Susan) and John V. Mills of Hancock, MI; grandson, Brandon M. Mills (Laura Beth); and great grandson, Wesley B. Mills. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Mills; her mother, Lillie Inez (Bradford) Pyburn, and her father, Dwight Dennis Pyburn, longtime Clerk of Court for Caddo Parish.

Arrangements are being handled by Antila Funeral Service of Hancock. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at antilafuneral.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
