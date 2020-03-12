Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive BC of Shreveport
740 Turner Lane
Bishop, LA
Margaret Henderson Frazier


1928 - 2020
Margaret Henderson Frazier Obituary
Margaret Henderson Frazier

Shreveport - Margaret Henderson Frazier, departed this life on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Services will be held, Saturday, March 14, 2020 11AM at Mt. Olive BC of Shreveport, 740 Turner Lane, Bishop Dr. Bernard Kimble, Officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Open visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home, 1339 Jewell Street.

Live streaming at www.mtoliveshreveport.org.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
