Margaret Henderson Frazier
Shreveport - Margaret Henderson Frazier, departed this life on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Services will be held, Saturday, March 14, 2020 11AM at Mt. Olive BC of Shreveport, 740 Turner Lane, Bishop Dr. Bernard Kimble, Officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Open visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home, 1339 Jewell Street.
Live streaming at www.mtoliveshreveport.org.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020