Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
Service
Friday, May 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery
Margaret J. Shockley


1944 - 2020
Margaret J. Shockley Obituary
Margaret J. Shockley

Springhill, LA - Margaret J. Shockley was born December 16, 1944 in Winnfield, LA. Her parents were Olan Cranford and Hazell Margaret McDaniel. She went to be with her Lord May 11, 2020 at her home.

Ms. Shockley was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Kevin, and a brother, Olan McDaniel. She is survived by her children, Joe Shockley and Stacey Shockley, her grandchildren, Amber Rasbury and husband Todd, Michael Biggs Shockley, Brittany Shockley and fiancé Trinity Sanders, Cheynne Shockley, Alexis Shockley, great-grandchildren, Scarlett Rasbury, Kiley Rasbury, Draven Sanders, Trevor Rasbury, Braylon Shockley, Braylie Shockley, and Alijah Shockley, a brother, Leonard McDaniel, other relatives and many friends.

A service celebrating the life of Margaret J. Shockley will be held Friday May 15, 2020, 2:00 PM in Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Friday from 1:00 PM until service time at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020
