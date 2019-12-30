Services
Margaret Jane Pennywell Wibanks


1927 - 2019
Margaret Jane Pennywell Wibanks Obituary
Margaret Jane Pennywell Wibanks

Shreveport - Funeral services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Marshall Street Chapel, 1815 Marshall Street, for Margaret Jane Pennywell Wilbanks. Reverend Miles Holladay will conduct her service with Reverend Steve Caraway of North Highland United Methodist Church to assist. A visitation with the family will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Avenue.

Margaret Jane Pennywell Wilbanks was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, August 1, 1927, the daughter of C. R. Pennywell and Anna May Jacobs Pennywell of Keithville and passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.

She grew up in her beloved Keithville and attended Summer Grove Elementary. She graduated in the class of 1944 from C.E. Byrd High School, before attending Meadows Draughon Business School. She worked as a secretary before meeting and marrying, Charles H. Wilbanks in 1948.

Mrs. Wilbanks was an active member of North Highland United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Wilbanks, her parents and only sibling, W. Pugh Pennywell.

She is survived by two sons, Charles H. "Hal" Wilbanks, Jr and wife, Cathy and John T. Wilbanks; grandson, Andrew Baker; five nephews, whom she loved like her own, and numerous cousins.

Honoring Mrs. Wilbanks as pallbearers will be Mike Pennywell, Jimmy Pennywell, Gary Pennywell, Ron Springer, Andrew Baker and Richard Beach.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial be made to the organization of the donor's choice.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
