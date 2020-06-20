Margaret Joy Gaffney Shemwell
Shreveport, LA - Shreveport, LA - Peggy Shemwell was born on March 21, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, and died on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She moved with her family to Shreveport in 1948, where her father managed Wolff's Bakery. She attended A.C. Steere Elementary, Broadmoor Junior High, and was a 1962 graduate of C. E. Byrd High School. She earned her B.A. from Louisiana State University in Shreveport, M.A. from Northwestern State University, and MSW from Louisiana State University.
Hers was a life of service to those in need. In March of 1990, she formed the non-profit company Community Support Programs, Inc. to serve the homeless mentally ill. Through her guidance and persistence, the company expanded its focus to also serve abused and neglected children, foster care children, and foster families in northwest Louisiana. Community Support Programs continues to serve the people of northwest Louisiana and true to the guiding principle upon which she founded the company, the focus of those services is always on the client.
Peggy was preceded in death by her brother, Pete Gaffney; and her sister, Gloria Hocking. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert; daughter, Megan Nash and husband, Foster of New Orleans, LA; and son, Lad and wife, Dorothy of Shreveport, LA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brooke Shemwell, Sarah Margaret Shemwell, Parker Nash, Graham Nash, and Merritt Shemwell; her sisters-in-law, Charlotte Gaffney of Shreveport, LA and Virginia Stakes of Houston, TX; brothers-in-law, Sam Hocking of Dallas, TX and Wade Shemwell of Shreveport, LA; many nieces and nephews; and by Veronica Glover, whom she considered her third child.
She will be interred at St. Mark's Cathedral in Shreveport.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Community Support Programs, Inc. or to the charity of your choice.
In honor of her Irish heritage, of which she was so proud, her family wishes the following:
May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face;
the rains fall soft upon your fields
and until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 24, 2020.