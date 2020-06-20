Margaret Joy Gaffney Shemwell
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Joy Gaffney Shemwell

Shreveport, LA - Shreveport, LA - Peggy Shemwell was born on March 21, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, and died on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She moved with her family to Shreveport in 1948, where her father managed Wolff's Bakery. She attended A.C. Steere Elementary, Broadmoor Junior High, and was a 1962 graduate of C. E. Byrd High School. She earned her B.A. from Louisiana State University in Shreveport, M.A. from Northwestern State University, and MSW from Louisiana State University.

Hers was a life of service to those in need. In March of 1990, she formed the non-profit company Community Support Programs, Inc. to serve the homeless mentally ill. Through her guidance and persistence, the company expanded its focus to also serve abused and neglected children, foster care children, and foster families in northwest Louisiana. Community Support Programs continues to serve the people of northwest Louisiana and true to the guiding principle upon which she founded the company, the focus of those services is always on the client.

Peggy was preceded in death by her brother, Pete Gaffney; and her sister, Gloria Hocking. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert; daughter, Megan Nash and husband, Foster of New Orleans, LA; and son, Lad and wife, Dorothy of Shreveport, LA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brooke Shemwell, Sarah Margaret Shemwell, Parker Nash, Graham Nash, and Merritt Shemwell; her sisters-in-law, Charlotte Gaffney of Shreveport, LA and Virginia Stakes of Houston, TX; brothers-in-law, Sam Hocking of Dallas, TX and Wade Shemwell of Shreveport, LA; many nieces and nephews; and by Veronica Glover, whom she considered her third child.

She will be interred at St. Mark's Cathedral in Shreveport.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Community Support Programs, Inc. or to the charity of your choice.

In honor of her Irish heritage, of which she was so proud, her family wishes the following:

May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face;

the rains fall soft upon your fields

and until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of His hand.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved