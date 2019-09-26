|
Margaret Joyce "Jo" Goepfert Hargis
Natchitoches - Margaret Joyce "Jo" Goepfert Hargis, 92, died in her home at the Oaks of Louisiana on Monday, September 23, 2019.
Funeral services will be Saturday, September 28, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Natchitoches with the Rev. Linda Clark presiding. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 9 a.m. Interment will be at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches following the service.
Jo was born April 1, 1927. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Donald Eugene Hargis; her parents, Herman A. Goepfert and Carrie Bond Goepfert; daughter, Joycelyn Hargis Causey; grandson, Chad Alan Hargis; sister, Naomi Pickney; and son-in-law, Richard "Dick" Goodall.
She is survived by her son, Rick Hargis and wife Susan of Natchitoches; daughters Cammie Hargis Goodall and Janice Hargis Chatelain and husband Kevin of Shreveport; and son-in-law Jack Causey and wife Debbie of Leesville.
She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Ben Goodall of Fort Worth; Jamie Surovik and husband Eric of Highlands Ranch, CO; Andrew Causey and wife Mendie of Myrtle Creek, OR; Aimee Sands and husband Brandon of Riddle, OR; Lauren Golleher and husband Brent of Baton Rouge; Callie Skinner and husband Steven of Pineville; and Catherine Guidry and husband Paul of Shreveport; sister, Camille Reeder of Creswell, OR, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also loved by 11 great-grandchildren.
Jo attended Northwestern State College and graduated from the Charity Hospital School of Nursing in New Orleans in 1949. After graduating, she married the love of her life and began her career as a head nurse at the Natchitoches Parish Hospital. She also worked at the Natchitoches Parish Health Unit and the Sabine Parish Health Unit before retiring as the infirmary nurse at Northwestern State University. Jo loved to garden and appreciated each plant and flower enough to know many by name. She had a passion for travel, visiting all 50 states as well as the Holy Land and various European countries with her husband, friends, and family.
Jo was a member of First United Methodist Church in Natchitoches for 70 years. She was involved in various organizations and clubs including serving as Regent of the St. Denis Chapter of the DAR. She was a dedicated member of the "I" Chapter of PEO and the Camellia Dethloff Circle and enjoyed her time in the Fisherwomen Sunday School class at First United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Andrew Causey, Brent Golleher, Ben Goodall, Jackson Graves, Paul Guidry, Steven Skinner, and Eric Surovik.
Jo was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was kind and gracious through her last days and brightened the lives of everyone who crossed her path. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the love and support shown to Jo and her family throughout her illness, especially to the staff at the Savannah at the Oaks of Louisiana, St. Joseph Hospice, and for the love and care she received from the caregivers at C and B Helping Hands.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church (411 Second Street, Natchitoches, LA).
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 26, 2019