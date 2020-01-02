|
Margaret Miles McInnis
Monroe - Funeral services for Margaret Ann Miles McInnis will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Monroe with Pastor John Mabray officiating. Burial will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Covenant Presbyterian Church from 1:00 p.m. until time of the service, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Margaret was born in Monroe, Louisiana on August 13, 1948, and passed away at home on December 31, 2019 surrounded by members of her family. A 1966 graduate of Neville High School, she received her degree in Elementary Education from Louisiana Tech University where she was president of Alpha Lambda chapter of Phi Mu sorority. In 1991, she resumed her career as an educator, teaching in the Ouachita Parish and Monroe City School Systems, and in 1993, she received a master's degree in Special Education (Gifted Emphasis) from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. She taught Gifted Language Arts at West Monroe Junior High and Westridge Middle School where she encouraged reading and helped her students develop their creative writing skills. Each year, she published a poetry booklet containing poems of all her students. Margaret's dedication to the teaching profession and commitment to her students is evidenced by her selection as West Monroe Junior High Teacher of the Year, Ouachita Parish Middle School Teacher of the Year and Region II Middle School Teacher of the Year which qualified her as one of 24 finalists in the 2001 Louisiana Teacher of the Year program. Over the years, she received countless messages from former students praising her teaching skills and thanking her for the impact she has had on their lives.
Margaret's life also impacted the community through her service as President of the Junior League of Monroe, President of the Association for Retarded Citizens, YWCA Board of Directors, Youth House of Ouachita Board of Directors, and as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for CASA of Northeast Louisiana. She was also a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Bible Study Fellowship, the Monroe Garden Club and The Review Club.
Following her retirement, Margaret and Mike enjoyed traveling with family and friends. In addition to several trips abroad, one of her favorites was a 33-day road trip to see the beauty of the western U.S. Her "happy place", however, was the beach at Perdido Key, Florida.
After attending a conference entitled "When God and Cancer Meet" led by author, cancer survivor and patient advocate Lynn Eib, Margaret had a desire to provide hope and inspiration to others facing cancer. She was instrumental in bringing Lynn to Monroe for a seminar on living with cancer and to help organize a support group to provide information, encouragement and support to cancer patients and caregivers in Monroe and the surrounding area. In 2016, the Northeast Louisiana Cancer Prayer Support Group was formed and currently has over 30 members.
Margaret was predeceased by her father Oscar Landon Miles, III and brother Michael Landon Miles. She is survived by her devoted husband, Michael Parker McInnis; children Jenny Barnes Stacey and husband George, and Landon Price Barnes and wife Christie; grandchildren Mae Virginia Stacey, Barnes Carroll Stacey, Margaret Miles Stacey, Felix Garvey Barnes and Quincy Briggs Barnes; and mother Virginia Vaughan Miles.
Honorary pallbearers are the Elders and Deacons of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Pallbearers are John Bryant, Billy Haddad, Tom Hargrove, Murray McInnis, Steve Swander and Clyde White.
Memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance or the .
The family is grateful for Dr. Chip McDonald and the staff of Willis-Knighton Cancer Center for their professional and compassionate care during Margaret's treatment. Special thanks go to Dr. McDonald who provided excellent care and always lifted her spirits. The family also thanks members of The Birthday Group and many other friends who provided support during her illness.
