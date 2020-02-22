|
|
Margaret Morgan Smith
Margaret Morgan Smith was born on September 4, 1923 in Camden, Arkansas, and passed away in Shreveport on February 16, 2020 at age 96. She was the youngest of three children born to George Hall Morgan and Ina Irene Morgan Broadway. Soon after her birth, her family moved to Magnolia, Arkansas, where Margaret grew up. At Magnolia High School, she graduated salutatorian of her class in 1940.
As everyone who knew her was aware, Margaret was blessed with an exceptional soprano voice, and she had a life-long desire to use her musical abilities for others. After high school graduation, Margaret enrolled at Dodd College in Shreveport in September 1940, to study voice with Dr. Will Blailock. Soon after enrolling at Dodd, Margaret joined Highland Baptist Church and began singing in the choir. There she met and began dating another young choir mate, Hurren (Bud) Smith, Jr., who was to become her husband and life-long partner for over 74 years until his death in 2017.
After Bud was drafted in September 1942 and went off for training, Margaret, having graduated from Dodd College the previous spring, went to New York City to further her voice studies. Some months later, in May,1943, she and Bud committed themselves to each other in marriage. In an interesting historical coincidence, they were married, in Los Angeles, by Dr. M.E. Dodd himself, who happened to be in the city. Not only was Dr. Dodd the founder of the college that bore his name as well as the pastor of First Baptist Church, he had also married Bud's parents thirty years earlier. Margaret stayed with Bud during his Army postings stateside in California and Texas, and then returned to Magnolia after Bud's deployment to the Pacific theater.
After Bud's return from Japan in May 1946, the couple settled in Shreveport and began raising a family - two sons and a daughter. Devoted to her husband and children, Margaret applied her love of music to Highland Baptist Church. In addition to singing in the church choir, where she regularly presented solos before large congregations, she also taught voice and directed the children's choirs. Modest about her talents, Margaret once remarked that people often complimented her singing by saying "You enunciate so clearly we are able to understand the words and their meaning." Certainly so, but her gift was more than that; it was the beauty of her voice. Through her singing, Margaret touched countless hearts.
Margaret and Bud were fixtures in the church choir and other activities of Highland (and later First Baptist Church) for over sixty-five years. She also served as President of the Southern Literary Club and was active in the Music Forum Club of Shreveport. In addition, she was an expert seamstress and quilter, making many of her own clothes and supplying her children and grandchildren with handmade quilts that they treasure as heirlooms.
Margaret is survived by her three children: daughter Margaret Ellen Nolen of Ruston, Louisiana; son Richard Hurren Smith, and his wife Morris Witten, of Taos, New Mexico; and son William Randolph Smith, and his wife Janet Kelsey, of Evanston, Illinois. Other survivors include five grandchildren -- Drew Paul Nolen, and his wife Virginia Dean Nolen; Ryland Witten-Smith; Kirby Witten-Smith; Elizabeth Smith, and her husband Jonathan Flessner; and Caleb M. Smith - and two great-grandchildren, Melanie Margaret Nolen and Mary Elizabeth Nolen.
A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of First Baptist Church Shreveport on Saturday, February 29, at 10:30 a.m. Visitation with family will immediately follow.
The family would like to give special thanks to the loving kindness and care bestowed by Golden Gate Nursing Services - especially by caregivers Stephanie Chatman and Claudette Young - and Christus Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church Shreveport's Music Ministry.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28, 2020